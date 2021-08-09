How women saw their experiences in the Bill Cosby, Britney Spears cases

Bill Cosby who was released from prison after a court overturned his sex assault conviction. 

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Lisa Tozzi

Fuller Project

What you need to know:

  • Early July, Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison due to a legal technicality.
  • An organisation, Women in Film Los Angeles, said in a statement that the news was a setback in the fight for justice for sexual assault survivors.

Two high-profile celebrity court cases over the last few months seemed to capture the frustration many women experience as they seek justice in the US legal system.

