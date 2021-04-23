How we cracked maths and science in KCPE

A total of 588,742 girls sat for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) competing against 590,450 boys.

Overall, the boys performed better than girls in mathematics and science – a common case. Girls have been the burners in languages, for decades, while the boys take the matchbox in mathematics and science.

But girls can equally do well in these subjects. Of the top 15 overall performers were eight girls, an indication that they are an equal competitor. Only 8,091 candidates out of 1,179,192 who sat for the exam, scored 400 marks and above.

Nation.africa spoke to three girls who garnered more than 400 marks and established the crucial role their teachers played in enabling them score As in mathematics and sciences.

Natasha Mosingi

Natasha Mosingi scored 425 marks at Moi Primary School Kabarak, Nakuru County. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group





Ms Mosingi was the top pupil in a class of 204 candidates who wrote the 2020 KCPE exams.

Since childhood, her desire has been becoming a physician. From her parents and teachers, she gathered that excelling in mathematics and science is the only key to achieving her dream. And so, she always maintained a positive attitude towards the subjects.

Above all, she says, her parents’ constant affirmation that she is capable of doing the best, kept her grounded even when some concepts were hard to crack.

“I could identify a topic which I found challenging and reach out to my fellow pupils for a discussion before consulting my teachers,” says Ms Mosingi.

She says keeping a positive attitude while focused on the target to excel, keeps one going even when the subject seems tough.

“Be positive and know that it is possible (to do well in mathematics and science),” she advises other girls.

Sally Odongo

Sally Odongo, who scored 411 marks in the 2020 KCPE, was a pupil at St Anne’s Ahero Primary School in Kisumu County.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

Standing out of 225 pupils to lead in the KCPE exams in a public school is no mean feat.

Ms Odongo says mathematics and science have always been her favourite subjects. She did well in the subjects throughout her primary school.

Three strategies helped her maintain her sterling performance; constantly consulting her teachers, engaging in group discussions and requesting her parents and siblings for books and revision materials.

“My teachers were always there when I needed them,” says Ms Odongo who wants to be a neurosurgeon.

“My mom and dad always ensured I revised well for any upcoming exam. And my brothers and sisters could bring me revision materials or books to read,” she says.

Nelly Makena

Nelly Makena Mugiira, who scored 408 marks, was a pupil at Merry Saleem Academy, Meru County. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group





Her teachers told her that for her to become an architect, as she desired, she had to do well in mathematics and science.

And so, every day, she dug into books to understand the subjects. Any time she faced a challenge while studying, she sought answers from her teachers.

Makena says “My teachers always told me science is a fun subject and it goes well with mathematics so my attitude towards the subjects remained positive.”

Further, the teachers encouraged her to join a science group through which the candidates could learn from each other and tackle challenging tasks together.

She says, for one to do well in the respective subjects, they must respect the teachers and repeatedly work on the challenging tasks to get a grasp of them.

She was the second best pupil in her class of 52 candidates.