How we cracked maths and science in KCPE

A Class Eight  pupil at Erait Academy in  Lodwar, takes the maths paper during the 2020 KCPE. 



Photo credit: Peter Warutumo | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • For decades, girls have been the burners in languages in national exams, while  boys take the matchbox in mathematics and science.
  • Of the top 15 overall performers in 2020 KCPE, were eight girls, an indication that they are an equal competitor.
  • Only 8,091 candidates out of 1,179,192 who sat for the exam, scored 400 marks and above.

A total of 588,742 girls sat for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) competing against 590,450 boys.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.