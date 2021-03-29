How TV reality show 'Ms President', changed my thinking

Ms Vivienne Taa was a contestant in a 2019 ‘Ms President’ reality show aired in a local television station.

She may not have won but the show that depicted the role and power of women in leadership left her with a lifetime gain; immense knowledge and skills on governance.

At the Ms President Academy, she learnt how women can be pro-active citizens in creating democratic States and pushing for gender diversity in leadership.

By the time of exit, she was certain of her strategy to ensure her voice, advocating for equal rights for women and men is not just heard, but influences change.

“I left with an open mind, knowing the leadership opportunities for women in the political space,” she shares.

Of the things she learnt is that a “woman’s influence is more impactful from the inside than from the outside and she cannot get a seat on the table if she is not in the room.”

With that in mind, she joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as a life member.

The party, she says, espouses ideals which match with her ideologies such as ending corruption, equitable sharing of resources and supporting women to rise to leadership.

She served at the office of the party secretary general, helping out with coordination of various activities. Out of her aggressiveness and agility, she earned herself the position of co-ordinator for ODM’s Young Women Caucus.

Political structures

“I tell the young women, to be where you want to be, you have to start from somewhere. You have to take the initiative to start off the journey. You cannot sit and wait for things to happen,” she advises.

Her role is threefold. She informs the ODM leadership on the young women and men’s dynamics in stability of the party; educates the young women on how to create a better Kenya through political structures and mobilises them to join the party.

This far, she is proud to have influenced design of gender responsive programs run by the party.

“I have made it my job to consistently bring it to the knowledge of the party leadership that there is a young female demographic in this party and we have our voice; you need to listen to us because we are an asset,” she says.

“By being given this opportunity to run the Young Women Caucus is proof that my input has paid off,” says Ms Taa who looks up to Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

Intimidation and discrimination are, however, major obstacles that obstruct her from playing her role effectively.

“Some people are very supportive but there are those who will intimidate you outright that ‘I will beat you’…others think you are not supposed to be in the main agenda just because you are a woman,” she says.

She observes that politics is rough and a woman has to be psychologically prepared for the bumpy ride lest she falls victim of the violence.

In politics, women face multiple risks unlike men and to safeguard themselves, they must shield themselves with adequate security, she says.

“Don’t go into politics blindly. Be aware of the violence. As a woman, especially as a young woman you are three times more vulnerable. Remember therefore, that security is a priority and invest in it,” she reckons.

Financial muscle

She, however, believes approval of the Constitutional of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to strengthen election laws, could be an antidote to ending violence against women in politics.

She encourages women to enrol for trainings on campaign financing to build firm financial muscle to compete fairly.

Indeed, Ms Taa is proof that women can take up leadership if they are skilled on leadership skills and given appropriate exposure to systems that support their role in leadership.

Before joining Ms President Academy, the Moi University tourism management graduate turned fashion designer, ran a clothing business, inspired by her late mother.

“Her death in 2011, was a big blow to me. She inspired me in everything I did and continues to do so. I chose sewing clothes because it is something that continues to remind me of her as she made our clothes,” says Ms Taa who prefers to maintain the privacy of her family and background.

Ms Taa is not just a businesswoman, but also writes regular commentaries on governance. She is also pushing for the recognition and inclusion of young women in political leadership. For now, she is mulling over going into elective politics.

She says: “It is one thing to speak about political change as a voter and another when you do the same as a member of a political party.”

“Governments are formed through political parties, so for anybody who wants to see change in government, I would encourage them to join a political party.”

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com