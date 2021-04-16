How Sh20,000 chama loan birthed a top tech firm

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Faith Kagendo started her tech business in Nakuru's Central Business District, with a Sh16,000 second-hand computer.
  • The enterprise leverages on videography, photography, branding and designing.
  • She says that as the business expanded, she borrowed Sh30,000 from Youth Enterprise Fund and an additional Sh50,000 from the Women Enterprise Fund to pursue her dream.

When she bought second-hand computer at Sh16,000, little did Faith Kagendo know her journey of setting up a profitable business in Nakuru's Central Business District had started.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.