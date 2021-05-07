How self-help groups ended widows’ pity parties

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Two widow groups in Nairobi are a living testament that even in the absence of their husbands, women can still put bread on the table.
  • One of the groups is engaged in different activities including making liquid soap, mats, bags, Ciondo (baskets) wigs and yoghurt for sale.
  • They are  rooting for the Gender ministry to establish a directorate to handle widows’ issues.

One in ten African women above the age of 14 is widowed according to a 2018 World Bank report. Most of them struggle with serious economic constraints, especially if the spouses were the sole bread winners for their families.

