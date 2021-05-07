How self-help groups ended widows’ pity parties

One in ten African women above the age of 14 is widowed according to a 2018 World Bank report. Most of them struggle with serious economic constraints, especially if the spouses were the sole bread winners for their families.

Two widow groups in Nairobi have decided not to wallow in poverty. They are a living testament that even in the absence of their husbands, women can still put bread on the table.

Confronted with a common enemy of economic hardship, they decided to confront their economic suffering head on by forming self-help groups through which they engage in various revenue generating initiatives.

One such group is Bethel Widows and Orphans Organisation, founded by Rose Ndunge in 2015.

Ms Ndunge who has been a widow for 15 years, says her motivation to start the group was the pain she experienced after the loss of her husband.

“I did not want other widows to go through what I underwent. It has been my joy to see other widows go on with their lives without having to beg to survive,” she says.

The group currently has about 100 members engaged in various economic activities that help them make ends meet.

Bethel Widows and Orphans members from left: Mary Kisia, Elizabeth Anyango and Lilian Muthoni make ciondos at their base in Kasarani. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

When Nation.Africa visits them at Sundton area in Kasarani, Nairobi, it is a beehive of activities. There is a group engaged in different activities including making liquid soap, mats, bags, Ciondo (baskets) wigs and yoghurt for sale.

Another 20 widows are in a tailoring class and are due graduate soon. Last December, 40 graduated with a certificate.

Members of Bethel Widows and Orphans group in Kasarani Grace Kawira (left) and Peninah Wangui in a tailoring class during the interview on May 4, 2021. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Ms Ndunge says they make about 20 litres of liquid soap every day, which they sell at between Sh100 and Sh150 per litre.

Mary Kisia, a member of the group has been a widow of 20 years. She makes mats, which they sell at between Sh1,200 and Sh4,000 depending on the material used and size.

In a week, the 67-year-old woman makes two small mats and a big one. The mother of five however, singles out lack of materials due to scarce capital, as a key challenge they continue to face.

“We cannot just sit and pity ourselves. This group has helped me overcome the grief that comes with widowhood, and now I make my own money,” Ms Kisia says.

Lilian Muthoni, a widow for the last ten years, makes Ciondos, which are sold at between Sh600 and Sh1,000.

The mother of seven says she used to pity and hate herself for being a widow but has been happy and peaceful since she joined the group.

Elizabeth Anyango, who joined last year, says she will always be indebted to the group. The 37-year-old says she underwent untold misery before she found a place to call home here.

Since then, the mother of four says she has learnt how to make wigs and dresses, offering her some decent income.

“I had nowhere to sleep. I used to sleep in a school but now courtesy of the group, I can pay my house rent and put food on the table,” she says.

Ms Ndunge says they plan set up a school uniform making centre, which will help them soar their earnings.

“We know we can approach many schools to give us tenders to make their uniforms but lack of capital is our biggest challenge. Widows are ready to work and earn a decent living, but lack of capital slows them down,” says Ndunge

Apart from capital, the widows here say that shrinking markets for their wares is another challenge. Their plea to the government is for it to come up with a special kitty for widows similar to the Women and Youth Enterprise Funds where they can access affordable capital.

They are also rooting for the Gender ministry to establish a directorate to handle widows’ issues.

Several kilometres from here in Nairobi’s Kibra, we meet Kibra Widows Welfare Group.

Founded in 2016, the group currently has 30 members. And just like the Kasarani group, their objective is to assist members venture into viable economic activities.

The founder Agnes Kariuki, says she wanted to give widows a platform where they could share, cry their hearts out and support each other.

Having been a social worker in Kibra for decades, Ms Kariuki says the plight of the widows touched her and she decided to do something that would impact their lives positively.

“For the last five years, we have registered great strides. Most members previously depended on relatives and well-wishers. They now have small businesses earning them some income,” she says.

Ms Kariuki too, is appealing to the government to have a fully-fledged department dealing with widows’ issues.

Yasmin Abdulrahaman, the group’s treasurer says their activities include liquid soap making, table banking and merry-go-round.

She says they sell at least 50 litres of soap every month at a price ranging between Sh250 to Sh300.

The 45-year-old mother of three says the group also offers members access to affordable capital through table banking and merry-go-round, to venture into their own businesses.

Every week, one member gets Sh1,500 from merry-go-round, while those in need of capital get cash ranging from Sh2,000 and above, from table banking depending on their strength to repay.

“We have made good strides. Members now have some income although little, from the capital they get to start small businesses,” she says.

The group’s long-term goal is to buy a piece of land where they can put up houses to shelter some of their homeless members who cannot afford rent.

Towards this cause, Ms Abdulrahaman says they have already saved Sh50,000.

Freshia Njeri Njunge, 67, who has been a widow for 12 years, is a beneficiary of the group’s table banking and merry-go round initiatives.

She says through savings from her share of the merry-go-round and a loan from the table banking, she started a second-hand clothes business.

“I now don’t rely on my children for food or house rent, which really makes me happy,” says the mother of three.

Ms Njunge, however, says the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt her a major blow as the business has declined since people have no money.

Kibra Widows Welfare Group members from right: Margaret Muthoni, Agnes Kariuki, Tepla Kamali and Freshia Njeri with some of the liquid soap they make at their place of operation in Kibra. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

For Tepra Khamali, a widow for the last 21 years, the group is Godsend. She has set up a small business to sell mandazi and peanuts, which has enabled her to be self-reliant.

Founder of Come Together Widows and Orphans Organisation Founder (CTWOO) Dianah Kamande says widows’ economic empowerment is the best gift they can get.

“It is not easy to violate the rights of a widow with a source of income. She is also able to secure her children’s future,” she says.

Ms Kamande reveals that they are working with other stakeholders to establish a kitty solely for widows.

UN Women estimates that there are more than 250 million widows globally, with one in ten facing discrimination and extreme poverty.

In March, UN Women also rooted for the establishment of a lasting global solution to address the plight of widows.

During the 65th session of Commission on the Status of Women hosted by the Global Fund for Widows held recently, UN Women Executive Director, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the violation of rights of widows is a global phenomenon and called for policies to address the issue.

In Kenya, there are approximately four million widows according to the 2019 Census. Most of them continue to face challenges that include disinheritance, discrimination and harmful traditional practices.

Rural widows in Kenya, are particularly disadvantaged by patriarchy, harmful cultural practise and poverty.

In February, Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said there is need for deliberate action to provide solutions on the plight of widows and orphans.

The CS said the government is working with stakeholders to review existing policy and legal framework to strengthen existing laws to address the plight of widows and orphans.

dmaichuhie@ke.nationmedia.com







