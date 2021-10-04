How Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala rescued Nigeria

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - she wrote Fighting Corruption is Dangerous to apportion readers with endowed comprehension, self-introspection and nourished lessons on battling graft.

By  Jeff Anthony

Novelist, Big Brother Africa 2 Kenyan representative

What you need to know:

  • Her excellence inspired administrative women to dauntlessly embark on an integrity acceleration, to surmount malpractice.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the inaugural African and maiden woman to serve as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). She also presides on the boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, African Risk Capacity and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

