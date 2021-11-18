How Kenya can realise ICPD25 commitments

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses delegates at the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25  in 2019. Among the commitments he made is that Kenya would end teenage pregnancies and new adolescent and youth HIV infections by 2030.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kenya marked the second anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on Tuesday with stakeholders calling for reinforced action to realise the country's 17 pledges.
  • As per the commitments, Kenya is to end teenage pregnancies and new adolescent and youth HIV infections by 2030.
  • Similarly, the president had indicated his government would strive to attain zero child marriages in the next decade.

Kenya marked the second anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on Tuesday with stakeholders calling for reinforced action to realise the 17 pledges the country committed to in advancing the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls.

