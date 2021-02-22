How Dr Ngozi inspired ubuntuism among women

Nigeria's Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at her home in Potomac, Maryland, near Washington DC, as she was confirmed as the first woman and first African leader of the World Trade Organization, on February 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • African women rallied behind Dr Ngozi using the hashtag #AnkaraArmy, signifying a support base of women identifying with her brand - the head tie made from Ankara, an African fabric.
  • The 66-year-old economist inspired ubuntuism among women in Africa with her symbolic head tie.

A head tie is synonymous with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. They call it gele in Nigeria, her motherland.

