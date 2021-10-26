How countries that pioneered electoral gender quota are fairing

Rwanda's women legislators in parliament. The country has the highest ranking for female representation across the world.
 

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In the 1990s and early 2000s, governments or political parties introduced electoral gender quotas which increased women’s representation in Parliament and local councils. 
  • In 1994, South Africa's ANC adopted a voluntary party quota of 30 per cent representation of women in politics and decision-making.
  • Tanzania’s 1977 Constitution opened the door for women to get into political leadership. 

Due to the slow speed by which the number of women in politics was growing in Africa, governments and political parties introduced electoral gender quotas in the 1990s and early 2000s. This increased women’s representation in Parliament and local councils.

