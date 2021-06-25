How Afghan women conquered 27 per cent share in Parliament

Women entered the Afghan parliament for the first time five decades ago, in the often-called 'decade of democracy'. But in the following years marked by two coup d’états, decades of cultural and religious unrest, a civil war and a 15-year long period of Taliban rule, the doors of parliament would remain closed to them.

It wasn’t until after the fall of the Taliban government in 2001, that an agreement was signed at the Bonn Conference to entrust the draft of a new constitution for the country to a constitutional commission, which recognised the rights of all Afghan citizens, and specifically women’s rights — which had been baffled over and over by the Taliban regime, often banning them from getting access to basic health care and education.

Mohammad Ashraf Rasoli, now Senior Adviser to the Afghan Minister of Justice, recalls the heated debate around this article during the Constitution’s draft revision.

Interpretations of Islam

“It created a lot of controversy because there are different interpretations of Islam in this regard,” he says.

The new Constitution, passed in 2005, included a quota of parliamentary seats destined to women, in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The move has helped Afghan women play a role in the oversight and legislative processes, and, to some extent, is now paving the way for gender equality in the country.

Today, the law guarantees women to hold two seats for each province in the House of Representatives — which represents a 27 per cent share of the total seats. This means a larger share of parliament seats for women than in most neighbouring and even some developed countries, according to the World Bank.

Some believe that without these quotas, only a handful of women would run for parliament, due to the conservative nature of the Afghan society and a lack of awareness of women about their rights.

Others believe that whilst giving women a special place in parliament is one of the greatest achievements for Afghan women in the last two decades, there are still many challenges to ensure gender parity and proper representation.

“Unfortunately, there are still issues around voting for female candidates,” says Mari Akrami, head of the Afghan Women's Network. “And that has an impact on women’s rights all over the country.”

Rights that took decades to be gained, which she now fears might be threatened by the current peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

This article is published within the framework of "Towards Equality", a collaborative journalism operation gathering 15 news media from all over the world highlighting the challenges and solutions to achieve gender equality.