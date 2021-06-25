How Afghan women conquered 27 per cent share in Parliament

Afghan female members of the parliament in one of the parliament sessions.

Photo credit: Photo | Afghan Parliament Media Department

By  Haseeb Bahesh

Hasht e Subh Daily (Afghanistan)

Women entered the Afghan parliament for the first time five decades ago, in the often-called 'decade of democracy'. But in the following years marked by two coup d’états, decades of cultural and religious unrest, a civil war and a 15-year long period of Taliban rule, the doors of parliament would remain closed to them. 

