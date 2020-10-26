Hormonal therapy increases women's risk of breast cancer

Women who seek hormonal therapy to avoid menopausal symptoms expose themselves to the risk of breast cancer.

Clinical oncologist, Dr Solomon Mutua, said women aged above 50 and in their post-menopausal stage increase their risk to breast cancer when they undergo hormonal therapy for a prolonged period.

Girls who also receive their menses too early are also at risk of breast cancer, he said.

"Girls who develop their menstrual cycle early are also at a higher risk because breast cancer is highly driven by oestrogen hormones. And these ladies get longer exposure to the hormones," said Dr Mutua during a Breast Cancer Awareness webinar hosted by National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) on October 21.

Serious illness

A 2019 study published in BMC Public Health journal that looked into the breast cancer perceptions and knowledge level of the rural women and men in coastal Kenya, revealed a huge gap in awareness of the risk factors.

The study sampled 442 women and 237 men out of which below 10 per cent were aware of at least two risk factors.

However 85 per cent of the sampled did perceive breast cancer as a very serious illness and would go for clinical screening.

Clinical radiation oncologist at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Dr Elias Melly emphasised importance of regular self-examination and screening.

Self-examination

He said 99.9 per cent of the breast cancer begins with a lump, which can be detected through self-examination.

"Breast cancer is a huge public burden that requires attention," he said.

"There are high chances of cure if the breast cancer is detected early hence, the reason we should put a lot of emphasis and efforts in creating awareness among Kenyans," he added.

He said most of the patients seek treatment when the disease is either in stage three or four, advanced levels when medical care offered is only meant to improve and prolong the life of the patient.

He said current breast cancer trends show that women below 20 years are equally at risk as those above 35 in the prime of their reproductive stage.

The clinical radiation oncologist said both men and women should develop a culture of seeking regular clinical screening to establish their breast cancer status.

Increased exposures

He said although men make about two per cent of the diagnosed breast cancer cases, they should avoid the assumption that they are free from the disease.

He said with the increased exposure to carcinogens, breast cancer is becoming more common as the chemicals stimulate multiplication of the disease cells.

"It is time to unlock the cultural barriers to self-examination," he said.

"Men, it is time to examine your breasts," he said.







