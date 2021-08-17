Hope at last for Ganze girls as Bamba school opens

Poverty has been cited as a major factor that has led to the rampant cases of early pregnancies and marriages being witnessed among school girls in the remote areas of Ganze Constituency.

Most parents have been unable to take their daughters to Form One despite their good performance in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination because they cannot afford their school fees.

As a result, many girls to stay at home.

The construction of a school, Bamba Girls’ Secondary School in the remote Chapungu village in Bamba Ward, is a relief to a majority of vulnerable girls who had lost hope to join secondary school.

Speaking to nation.africa, the girls expressed their joy and hopes for a bright future as they witnessed the opening of the school, constructed by the National Government constituency development fund (NG-CDF).

For now, the institution will operate as a day school as the NG-CDF prepares to construct dormitories.

Among the beneficiaries are four girls, being raised by single parents from Majengo village.

A Good Samaritan sponsored the girls through their primary school education at Jesus Faith Academy in Kaloleni Sub-county. After sitting for their KCPE examinations, they had no idea how they could join Form One.

Sells water

Sharlet Rehema, 19, said her single father sells water to provide for them.

“If it were not for the church, I could have gone to school. Our bishop identified needy children in our church and enrolled us in a private school in Kaloleni. We are six children and my elder sister didn’t go to school because my father could not raise money for fees,” she said.

She scored 263 marks in her KCPE examinations and was admitted to Kizurini Mixed Secondary School in Kaloleni.

“I knew I was not going to high school because my father had no money,” Ms Rehema who wants to be an accountant, told nation.africa.

Another student, Salama Kahindi, 18, scored 265 marks in KCPE and was admitted at St Christopher in Thika.

Ms Kahindi said her single father is a watchman at one of the churches in the locality and could not afford to take her to secondary school.

“My mother died when I was still a baby and we were brought up by our father. The money he earns was not enough to take me to school in Thika and also take care of my six other siblings,” she said.

Ms Kahindi who wants to be a doctor in future, said she was happy to have secured a chance at Bamba Girls Secondary School.

Some of the girls from Majengo village in Bamba who had lost hope of joining Form One due to lack of school fees, during the opening of Bamba Girls' Secondary School last Monday. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

Maureen Samini, 19, said her 100-year-old, single father could not raise money to take her to secondary school.

“My mother who was the third wife, died while I was still a baby, but my father is very old and he does not work anymore and only depends on relatives to survive,” she added.

The chairperson of the school construction committee, Alphonse Ruwa, said most parents could not afford to take their children to school where they were initially admitted due to lack of money.

“It has been a challenge to this community; even bright children admitted to national schools cannot join because their parents can’t afford the school fees,” he said.

Mr Ruwa said most girls, unfortunately, fall prey to men leading to early sex.

“This school is close to the community where our vulnerable girls will access education; we are also hopeful that children from outside Ganze Constituency will be enrolled here when it becomes a boarding school,” he added.

A committee member Mary Mwavita, said the school came at a time the sub-county is fighting to eradicate illiteracy.

She said the community does not have a sustainable source of income; they depend on firewood and charcoal production for a living.

“The school will uplift the status of our vulnerable girls. They will now be able to go to school and sleep at home, and parents can afford to pay school fees,” said Ms Mwavita.

100 per cent transition

She said the girls would previously work as house helps in town to earn an income, “while others would get married because they had become pregnant.”

Ms Mwavita said more than 70 per cent of female school dropouts are now young mothers.

Ganze Sub-county education officer Rashid Mjimba said the Bamba community will now have to account for any girl not in school, noting that the institution will promote 100 per cent transition in the constituency.

“The school is here for our girls to access education; from today, there should not be cases of girls not joining Form One because of distance. The community will now be accountable for any student who will be at home,” he said.

By last Monday, 36 girls had been enrolled at the school. Bamba Girls Secondary School is the third girls’ school in the constituency.

Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire said more girls’ secondary schools will be constructed in the four wards including Bamba, Jaribuni, Ganze and Sokoke.

“We want to set the best background in education for our girls in the villages who have been marginalised by the community for long and have not been able to go to school,” he said.