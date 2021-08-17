Hope at last for Ganze girls as Bamba school opens

Some of the girls admitted to the new Bamba Girls' Secondary School in Chapungu village in Ganze Constituency on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

  • Most parents in Ganze have been unable to take their daughters to Form One despite their good performance in KCPE examination because they cannot afford their school fees.
  • The construction of a school, Bamba Girls’ Secondary School in the remote Chapungu village in Bamba Ward, is a relief to a majority of vulnerable girls.

Poverty has been cited as a major factor that has led to the rampant cases of early pregnancies and marriages being witnessed among school girls in the remote areas of Ganze Constituency.

