Homeboyz: How derogatory remarks on violence survivor attracted public, corporate wrath

Shaffie Weru is one of the three former  Homeboyz Radio presenters who were fired over remarks they made regarding a 20-year-old woman who had experienced gender-based violence at the hands of a man she had met on Facebook.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The last few days have seen a lot of outrage on social media regarding three former Homeboyz Radio presenters and comments they made on a woman, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi.
  • EABL, a member of the UN Global Compact, on March 27, paused its advertisements on all programs related to the trio.
  • EABL Group Corporate Relations Director Mr Eric Kiniti, told nation.africa on Monday that they were prompted to act because the presenters defied the firm’s values on gender diversity.

The last few days have seen a lot of outrage on social media regarding three former Homeboyz Radio presenters and comments they made on a woman, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi. The 20-year-old was thrown off the 12th floor of a Nairobi building last year, by a man she reportedly met on Facebook. This caused her serious pelvic injuries, forcing her to spend two months at Kenyatta National Hospital. 

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.