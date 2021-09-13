Homa Bay adopts GBV paper to fight for the vulnerable

The County Executive Committee Member of Health Services in Homa Bay County Prof Richard Muga has said the GBV referral document will guide residents on how to report such cases.

By  George Odiwuor

  • Kelin in partnership with Homa Bay County government has developed a gender-based violence (GBV) referral document and map for a strengthened GBV response in the county. 
  • The map shows locations of GBV service provision points including health facilities, police stations, courts and key referral networks like chiefs and community-based organisation offices.

Most sexual abuse cases, especially defilement, remain underreported in Homa Bay County. The few that are reported disappear in thin air before the victims get justice.

