Here's why FGM is not likely to end soon

The war against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Kenya has been elusive.

Despite concerted efforts to end the vice, including a Presidential declaration on June 4, 2019 to end FGM by 2022, the deeply embedded cultural practice remains pervasive among some communities in the country.

In November 2019, cultural and religious leaders from at least 20 communities with high rates of FGM signed a declaration to end the practice. It was good on paper, but on the ground, the vice still thrives.

According to a recent report by Unicef dubbed Profile of FGM in Kenya, at least four million girls and women have undergone the cut.

Overall, 21 per cent of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 have been subjected to the practice. The prevalence of the outlawed circumcision varies from region to region with North Eastern leading the pack at 98 per cent of its girls and women aged between 15 and 49 having been circumcised.

At least 30 per cent of girls and women in Nyanza, especially in Kisii and Migori have undergone the cut. Less than one per cent of their counterparts in Western region, including Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega counties have undergone the cut.

Overall, three per cent of Kenyan girls under the age of 15 have undergone the cut. The Somali community leads with 26 per cent of its girls aged between 0-14 having been circumcised.

Kisii is third at 16 per cent, Samburu (four per cent), Maasai (three per cent), Taita Taveta, Embu and Meru (one per cent), Kalenjin (0.5 per cent), Kamba (0.4 per cent) Luhya (0.2 per cent) and Mijikenda and Turkana at 0.1 per cent.

Only he Luo and Kikuyu communities did not record any FGM practice.

“Girls and women from rural areas living in poor households, with less education or who identify as Muslim, are more likely to have undergone FGM,” parts of the report state.

Catherine Menganyi, an FGM survivor and currently a nurse pursuing her Masters in Epidemiology and Laboratory Training at Moi University, is on the forefront to end the vice in her home area.

She was circumcised when she was barely 12, in Kuria West. According to the Sexual and Gender-Based Policy of Migori County, Kuria community is second placed with 26.8 per cent of its women and girls having undergone the cut.

M Menganyi did not consent to the cut, but her culture is patriarchal, once the decision was made, there was nothing she could do.

Sexual and gender-based violence

Currently, she serves as the Kuria West Sub-county sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) officer. Her role is to report all such incidences to the county government and help in the formulation of policies to end the practice.

She is also the current chairperson of Misichana Empowerment Kuria board, an NGO founded to fight FGM, SGBV.

Ms Menganyi explains that there are four types of FGM. The type 1, known as clitoridectomy, is the least complex. It involves the removal of small bits of the clitoris being surgically removed. With type 2, parts of the clitoris and the labia minora are cut, and in type 3, parts of the clitoris, labia minora and the labia majora are removed. Type 4, is usually done to minors who refuse to be cut. It involves putting rings in the genitalia, and at times, the clitoris is pulled for elongation. At times it is also done for beauty.

Her 12 years of advocacy have come at a cost. She says the efforts have been traumatising, tiring, psychologically taxing and full of stigma. She is, however, happy that she has saved many minors.

“You can never fight FGM alone. The elders can turn on you. The society will push you aside. Parents bring in defiled minors, but later on, following interventions by Kangaroo courts, withdraw the cases, and the guilty party walks free, and the victim is denied justice,” she tells the nation.africa.

Sadly, she does not think FGM will end by 2022 in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration almost two years ago. Unless the entire society is educated and anti-FGM messages are redesigned, nothing will change, she cautions.

She has met teenagers, who out of desire to be on the right side of their culture, have demanded they be set free from rescue centres to go back home for the cut.

Ms Menganyi shares the case of a bold 15-year-old who demanded that she be released from a rescue centre in Kuria West.

“The young girl asked us why we were denying her the right to do what she wants. She told us to deal with our bodies, and let her deal with hers,” she recalls.

They deregistered her from the centre, informed the police of her decision, and was reintegrated with her family. Shortly after, she was circumcised.

Her worry is whether we are targeting the right audience with the right message.

Caesarean section

“How can you tell me, an FGM survivor, that if I get the cut, I will not be successful, I will not study, I will have problems with childbirth, yet I have successfully delivered three babies normally without caesarean section, I am well educated and fairly successful?” she poses.

The Kuria community has four clans, with each circumcising its girls in an annual rotation. In 2020, however with schools shut, two clans, initiated their girls.

Director of Gender in Migori County, Ms Lilian Awinja, singles out November as the epitome of the practice. Girls, disguised in boys’ clothes were circumcised and asked to walk with their hands covering their private parts, just like boys do.

Like Ms Menganyi, she reiterates that the fight against FGM should be dealt with from the roots.

“I feel the FGM in Kuria is a cultural issue, it is deeply rooted, we need to get to the die-hard culturists and involve them in ending the practice,” she says.

She reveals that the decision for when and how to conduct the practice were not only made by the Kurians in Kenya, but also their relatives in Tanzania.

“The locals have relatives in Tanzania, you stop them from doing it here, and they simply cross the border to their relatives in Tanzania. They have the cut, and come back home a month later, after healing.” she said.

Migori County launched the Gender-Based Violence Policy during this year’s International Women’s Day on March 8. It provides ways of dealing with GBV-related matters and a guideline on how the county government will allocate funds for dealing with such cases.

“This a big win for us. We can now easily lobby for funds from the county administration to fight FGM. The policy also deals with other forms of gender-based violence such as early pregnancies, defilement and early marriages,” Ms Awinja says.

The county is also working on the formulation of an Anti-FGM steering committee in all its sub-counties. It is also drafting its own Anti-FGM Bill to be used to fight the vice in the region.

The gender director, however, says they still face challenges, including lack of equipped rescue centres, health facilities and police surveillance.

“There have been a lot of efforts since the presidential declaration to end FGM by 2022. It will definitely be challenge to eradicate FGM by then, but we are doing everything we can, to end it,” she says.

Mr James Ochieng’, a child protection officer in-charge of Kuria West Sub-county in Migori, is confident that the continued efforts by the government though slow, will phase out FGM.

End FGM by 2022

“FGM is ending soon. For the seven years I have been here, I can confidently say the presidential declaration to end FGM by 2022 has greatly helped. Just last year, several chiefs were interdicted for abating it. It is either they do their work or go home,” he says.

He attributes decline of the practice to government’s stringent measures; so effective are they that perpetrators are adopting new ways to beat the authorities.

“During FGM, girls disguise themselves in boys’ clothes and you know children have a right to privacy, you cannot strip them to check their gender. Also, now very young girls, under ten years, are being taken for the cut. This never happened before, only teenagers were taken for the cut,” he reveals.

“The community is also changing the timing of the exercise. They always did it in the wee hours, but knowing that we are aware and will catch them, they now do it at night,” he adds.

Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati says FGM will not end tomorrow, not even in 2022 unless stakeholders up their game and localise discussions around it.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

However, nominated MP Dennitah Ghati too, does not think FGM will end that soon. This, she says, is based on her active participation in efforts to end the vice in her home area, Kuria East.

“FGM will not just end tomorrow, not even in 2022. The exercise is complex, the MoUs signed by elders pledging to end the practice is not enough. We have to up our game and localise the discussions on FGM in our communities,” she says.

Ms Ghati says those engaged in the FGM trade make money from it and it would be an onerous task to force them stop doing what their society demands of them.

The former Migori County Women Representative is the current chairperson of the parliamentary Caucus on FGM, a group of women MPs from the FGM hotspot regions in the country.

“Many women do not want FGM. The educated women who get exposure when they interact with their mates from other communities cannot support FGM. You know in my culture, when a girl is circumcised, she is almost immediately married off. And as leaders, we are seeking ways to stop this,” she says.

“Sadly, in my efforts to fight FGM, I have rubbed shoulders wrongly with some leaders. We must also discuss FGM politically, as it is, and where I come from, it still lacks political goodwill,” she adds.

Ms Susan Matinde, another FGM survivor, agrees that lack of political will from the local leaders is partly to blame for their frustrations in fighting the vice.

“The MPs here know that if they come out strongly against FGM, they risk losing their political seats, and would never openly go against what the people want to hear,” she says.

She too, was forced to have the cut. She narrates how she was held by at least five women-one caught her head, two caught each of her hands, and two more caught her legs. The initiator, an elderly woman, put some herbs in her womanhood.

Right to education

“I had never felt such pain,” she tells the nation.africa.

Her education was cut short at Class Seven. After the cut, the community believes you are a full adult and can be married. She got married and has three children. Two girls currently in university and a son, in Form Three.

Female Genital Mutilation survivor and activist Ms Susan Matinde during the interview at Nation Centre on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

Like many other girls who’ undergone the cut, her right to education was obliterated. She had always wanted to be a judge, now that remains but a dream.

With her self-esteem bruised, her freedom to association is limited. She speaks fluently in Swahili and Kuria, but admits she feels bad that she cannot speak the good English her age-mates speak.

“My culture still views girls as sources of wealth. Once your breasts sprout and hips enlarge, you are taken for the cut and married off. Many men do not even know that the cut, when poorly done, affects the reproductive organ, they just want sexual pleasure and even if it hurts the girl, they do not care,” she says.

She has seen many young girls suffer complications during child-birth. Excess bleeding, she says, is commonplace, especially when the cut was not done properly. As such, the girls’ right to good health is violated by the uncouth mutilation of their genitalia.

The Children’s Act, established in 2001 outlawed both FGM and early marriages. The Sexual Offences Act, 2006 and the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011 also protect the girl child from FGM.

Ms Matinde has been on the forefront fighting FGM in Kuria. She is the current chairperson of the Goceso women, an NGO with 52 registered women. They seek to empower women and girls in the Kuria to adopt modernism and abandon retrogressive cultures like FGM.

“If we find out that any of our members participated in any festivity involving FGM, she automatically loses her membership,” Ms Matinde says.

She has been so active in rescuing girls forced to undergo the cut. In October 2020, she fell off a speeding motorcycle while escaping from an angry mob as she left one of her rescue missions.

“Even if I die while doing this work, then let me die and leave others to do my job. I hurt my ribs, my face was scarred, and my hip bone dislocated. My fingers and palms were bruised,” she narrates.

Her daughter Mercelyne Gati, 23, has taken after her mother. Whenever she is home during school break, she helps with clerical tasks including registering rescued girls, taking roll calls, and other documentation.

Ms Matinde wishes she had enough money to open up a resource centre equipped rescue centre, a training facility, police security, enough food and an operational counselling wing for girls rescued from the vice. Currently, she uses halls at Tarang’anya Girls Boarding School during the holidays.

At times, the same church leaders who invite Ms Menganyi to speak against FGM in their churches, secretly call her back and ask her to circumcise their girls.

Anti-FGM Act

“There is a lot of pretence, many educated fellows hide in church. They think that because I am a certified healthcare provider, I can perform medicalised FGM. The Anti-FGM Act does not recognise the medicalised option. All forms of FGM are illegal,” she says.

Ms Menganyi calls on the government to consider starting a social-wellness centre for the people involved in the fight against GBV and FGM.

“This work has a lot of psycho-social trauma. Even the police break down at times, it is hectic, they skip meals, and some officers come from communities that do not practice FGM and the culture shock weighs down on them.” she adds.

Kuria West Sub-county Commander, Cleti Kimaiyo, tells nation.africa that the fight against the vice has increased in the past one year he has manned the area.

Through police efforts and raids to end the vice, at least six women have been convicted for participating in the practice. He too, cites cultural beliefs as the biggest challenge in eradicating the cut.

“The fight against FGM is a progressive thing. It is embedded in culture and it will take a lot of time. There have been a lot of sensitisation efforts in Nti-Maru, Kerario, Kehancha, where FGM is deeply rooted in the grassroots,” he says.

Ms Mangenyi laments about some NGOs which crop up, make money from donors, then disappear. This, she says, has affected the residents’ trust in the NGOs.

“At times when I am walking past locals, some tell me to continue making noise, eat NGO money, and then go away. Brief-case NGOs should be done away with completely,” she says.

Mr Kimaiyo also says some NGOs were simply in the Anti-FGM movements to make money.

“Now that the national and county FGM boards are working to end the practice, many activists are concerned since eradicating FGM will also end their employment,” he says.

On cross-border FGM, the Police Commander says he has personally followed up some cases and even got assurance from his Tanzanian counterparts that they would co-operate to end the vice.

Unfortunately, the locals are too fearful to speak, they hardly come out to give evidence when FGM perpetrators are caught. This has posed a serious threat to the successful execution of many cases.

“Without evidence, there is no progress and the case collapses. We once arrested a suspect in Isebania, the community protected her. We later on figured that they had been threatened with death, they could not dare talk to us,” he says.

He, however, believes FGM cases have dropped by more than 30 per cent in the past one year.

As a medic, Ms Menganyi is yet to find any medical benefit linked to FGM.

“Those who have survived the cut do not need to be told that their lives are now damaged, instead, they should be encouraged to do more with their lives. I never tell my audiences how FGM will ruin their lives; I focus on the medical complications that often arise from the exercise,” she concludes.

