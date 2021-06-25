Here's the global proportion of women parliamentarians

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan during her swearing-in ceremony at State House in Dar es Salaam, as the country's first female President on March 19, 2021.


Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  The Sparknews Team

  • Globally, women hold 25.5 per cent of both Parliament and Senate combined.
  • Only Rwanda and Cuba have more women parliamentarians in the lower house than men in the world.
  • According to a Cambridge University research, female lawmakers are more likely to advocate for policy that support education and health.

Twenty six years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which set the international target for reaching gender balance in political decision-making, women are still underrepresented across all levels of power.

