Here are the most loved brands by Kenyan women

L-R: Ministry of Public Service and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, BSD Group CEO Eva Muraya and Ipsos CEO Chris Githaiga during the Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women at a Nairobi hotel on March 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The BSD Group and Ipsos Kenya’s conducted a study in which 1,021 rural and urban women were sampled from across eight regions in Kenya.
  • They settled on a leading telco as their best brand because it "makes communication easy".
  • During the launch of the study, manufacturing, corporate and trade leaders reaffirmed the importance of having women in the decision making circles to drive gender responsive business and consumerism.

A leading telecommunications firm is the most loved brand by women in Kenya. This is according to a survey of the top 100 brands loved by women in Kenya released on Wednesday in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.