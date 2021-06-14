Help! Cries widow kicked out by in-law in land tussle

Rose Rotich, a widow and mother of six, watches as hired youths demolish her house in Kipsoen village, Uasin Gishu County last week, following a court order. 


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

What you need to know:

  • Mother of six from Uasin Gishu County, is crying for justice after she was kicked out of her matrimonial home by her late husband's brother-in-law.
  • Ms Rotich alleges that she owned 26 acres but the in-law, using documents she says should have been her husband’s, sold the land to its current nine acres.
  • Her pleas to the goons to allow her look for an alternative place to settle her young family first, bore no fruits.

A 47-year-old widow has been rendered homeless after goons invaded and demolished her home following a land tussle with her husband’s brother-in-law. 

