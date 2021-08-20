Help! 40-year-old chief’s son defiling my daughter

A Narok woman is seeking justice for her 15-year-old daughter who has been defiled by a chief's son for the last three years.

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Narok woman fears that the man may take her 15-year-old daughter again and defile her as has been the case in the last three years.
  • The suspect, who is married and already a father, sends the girl money for transport to go visit him in Nairobi.
  • The suspect is the son of a chief from Angata Barikkoi Division in Trans Mara West Sub-county, Narok.

She is disturbed and fears for her 15-year-old daughter. She is worried that the man may take her again and defile her as has been the case in the last three years.

