Gums and resins giving Samburu, Rendille women a new lease of life

Rendille women sort gums collected from acacia trees at Ndigir Village in Laisamis, Marsabit County. 

Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group
By  Nicholas Komu

What you need to know:

  • Women’s role in nomadic communities including e Samburu and Rendille would traditionally be reduced to raising children, a handful of goats and getting a daily meal.
  • Bidii Women’s Group is spearheading not just a switch to alternative sources of livelihood, but also mind-sets, and the  international community is  beginning to notice their potential and strength.

On the foothills of Ndikir Mountains in Laisamis, Marsabit County, societal and gender roles are being redefined.

