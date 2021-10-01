Guinean FGM survivor providing a lifeline in the UK

Hawa Bah works for the Blossom Clinic in Leeds, which provides crucial services for survivors of female genital mutilation.

Photo credit: PHOTO | THE GUARDIAN

By  Louise Donovan 

Fuller Project

What you need to know:

  • Hawa Bah lived through the physically and mentally scarring ritual (FGM) as a child in West Africa, and was told that she would die if she talked about it.
  •  She is an advocate for the Blossom Clinic in Leeds that provides services for survivors of female genital mutilation.
  • In the UK, it’s thought that about 137,000 women are living with the consequences of FGM.

One night 14 years ago, Hawa Bah crept out of her house in Guinea, West Africa, and slipped into the darkness. She says she had lost count but it may have been her 14th or 15th escape attempt from an abusive marriage she was forced into with a man 37 years her senior.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.