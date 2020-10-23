Group donates pads, panties to 2,100 vulnerable girls

At least 2,100 girls from vulnerable families in Isiolo, Samburu and Marsabit are set to benefit from a one-year supply of sanitary pads and inner wear.

A child-focused organization has rolled out the distribution to ensure the teenagers have regular supply of the essential commodity.

Nawiri Child Development Program in partnership with Samburu Chronicles is also distributing solar-powered lanterns and radio sets to support learning in the far flung areas without power connectivity.

The girls, who have been at home for more than seven months and who previously got sanitary pads in school, have been struggling to access the items with some engaging in sex in exchange of the sanitary towels.

Hygiene standards

Mr John Leshalote, the program coordinator, said the initiative is geared towards helping needy girls maintain hygiene standards without worrying about their menstruation cycle as they await school reopening.

“We are committed towards ensuring wholesome wellbeing of the children by supporting locally led initiatives that strengthen families while helping alleviate poverty and agitate for the children’s rights and protection,” said Mr Leshalote.

Mr Leshalote said more than 800 vulnerable homes in the remote areas will receive lighting kits and solar-powered radio sets to ensure children participate in government’s radio learning program and study at night.

Mentorship program

Ms Elleine Nasieku, the founder of Samburu Chronicles and Beatrice Fullal Foundation, said apart from the pads distribution and the week-long outreach work, they were also undertaking a mentorship program for the girls in schools and at home.

She said pregnant school girls at home, will also benefit from the sanitary towels distribution to be carried out in phases.

“We are also collecting data on children to assist in implementation the next phase of this program set to start early January next year, to ensure we reach out to all those affected by Covid-19,” said Ms Nasieku.

Child protection

At least 280 girls from Wabera, Burat and Bulapesa in Isiolo, 290 girls in Samburu and 580 girls in Marsabit will benefit in the first phase of the program.

The donations come as a relief to many parents and guardians including those who lost their jobs or closed down their businesses due to Covid-19.

Isiolo County director of gender Halima Suleiman, said the county government was in the process of coming up with children action plan that will offer a boost in formulating policies for strengthening child protection systems and enhancing coordinated service delivery.