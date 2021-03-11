Grassroots women rule the world, recognise them more

East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jane Karuku, during the interview at the company offices in Nairobi, on March 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  James Kahongeh

Jane Karuku was stepping into big shoes when she was appointed managing director and CEO of East African Breweries Limited (EABL) in December last year. This appointment effectively made her the first woman CEO at the giant beverage manufacturer.

