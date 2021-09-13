Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Grandparents raising grandchildren: Saving teen mothers of Uasin Gishu

By  Fred Kibor

  • Uasin Gishu County’s teen pregnancy rate stands at 22 per cent, higher than the national average of 18 per cent.
  • Many homes have teenage mothers, some as young as 12.
  • The settling of sexual cases through Kangaroo courts has encouraged paedophiles to thrive in the villages. She calls on authorities to enforce child protection laws

Rael Kemboi* lulls her two-week-old granddaughter before handing the child over to its mother. She then moves to guide another young mother on how to breastfeed her infant.

