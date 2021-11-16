Go for elective posts, women told

Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe, has asked women to vie for elective seats in 2022 General Election to safeguard their interests and come up with gender policies that favour them.

The legislator said time had come for men to reciprocate the support women have previously offered them and support female contestants.

“Women should support their own and men reciprocate for the support we have given them over time,” she said during a Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) meeting in Isiolo town.

Ms Halakhe said women must shun overreliance on nominations and face it off with men for elective positions.

The MP asked elders to give aspirants fair chances during the negotiated democracy process, regardless of their gender and to endorse women who have exhibited outstanding leadership skills.

Council of Elders

“We want community elders to involve women in the picking of the aspirants to be supported by respective communities,” she noted.

Negotiated democracy, common in Northern Kenya, has been a purely men’s affair, limiting women aspirants’ chances of getting endorsed by the elders.

Isiolo County Samburu Council of Elders chairperson Joyce Nairesiae, said women deserve a chance to lead.

“Women are caring and concerned for the interests of all. We need as many as possible in those leadership positions,” the elders’ official said, while championing their involvement in political decision-making.

Peaceful campaigns

Sadia Abdi, a local woman leader, said there was need to increase women’s participation in security, governance and leadership positions.

“Youths and men should support female aspirants and we should all carry out peaceful campaigns,” she said.

The Kewopa meeting brought together tens of women leaders across the 10 Isiolo wards who were trained on among others, gender policy and leadership.

The legislator warned youths against being used by politicians to cause violence in political rallies.

“Let us allow all leaders to sell their agenda and when election time comes, we vote in our preferred candidates,” she said.