Go for elective posts, women told

Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe at a past meeting in Samburu East. She has challenged women to vie for elective seats to safeguard their interests and push for policies friendly to them.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe, has asked women to vie for elective seats in 2022 General Election.
  • She said women must shun overreliance on nominations and face it off with men for elective positions.
  • The MP asked elders to give aspirants fair chances during the negotiated democracy process, regardless of their gender.

Nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe, has asked women to vie for elective seats in 2022 General Election to safeguard their interests and come up with gender policies that favour them.

