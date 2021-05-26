Global health leaders call for more investment in nursing

Winnie Akoth (right) a nurse at Yala Sub-County Hospital in Siaya County, immunises babies last month. Global health leaders have called for more investment in the nursing profession to improve their working conditions.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  •  Global health leaders are calling for more investment in the nursing profession to improve their working conditions in addition to increasing their numbers.
  •  Covid-19 has exposed existing inequalities in access to healthcare and nurses are crucial to ending these disparities.

With women constituting more than 70 per cent of the nursing workforce globally, health reforms targeting nurses could greatly benefit them.

