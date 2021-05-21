Give me back my cows, Borabu granny pleads with security agencies

Ms Rucy Chebet Sale, 60, says she lost 17 heads of cattle to security agencies from Borabu during a raid. 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • A 60-year-old granny says she lost 17 cows  worth Sh1.8 million to security agencies from Borabu during a cattle rustling raid.
  • The last time she visited Manga Police Station, she was "harassed by the officers".
  • She is now  pleading with Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to tame the few rogue officers who spoil the, otherwise, good name of our security forces.

A government-led operation to flush out cattle rustlers from the Kisii, Nyamira, Narok and Bomet counties borders from 2018 to-date, has seen reduced conflicts in the region. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who comes from Borabu, an epicentre for cattle rustling, announced a major operation in 2018, which residents say has borne fruit.

