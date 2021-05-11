Girls using Coke, lemon to avoid pregnancy

Despite teens saying it kills sperms, studies have established the harmful effects of cleaning the vagina with corrosive products.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Teenage girls are using Coca Cola and lemon to clean their private parts after sex to avoid getting pregnant.
  • Some will tell you if I have sex and put lemon or Coke in my vagina, I'll not get pregnant. They wash away sperms.

Teenage girls are using Coke and lemon to clean their private parts after sex to avoid getting pregnant. This, notwithstanding the fact that they are risking their reproductive health.

