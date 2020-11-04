Girls’ admission to national schools, universities soars in Kwale

Kwale County educational transformation agenda has got a notch higher with more girls joining secondary schools and universities since the inception of devolution in 2013.

The admission of girls in national schools has increased from 84 in 2013 to 2,020 in 2019. While university admission increased from 65 in 2013 to 690 in 2019.

Governor Salim Mvurya said the growth is as a result of the county's commitment to improve education standards and transform the county through the Elimu Ni Sasa bursary program, which was hatched in 2013.

The governor who spoke to Nation.Africa at his office said one of the milestones of the initiative is the legislation of Kwale Bursary Fund 2016 Act, which provided its legal framework and established a Sh400 million annual bursary to provide for human capital development of the county.

Accelerating development

The county boss said the county has invested more Sh2.4 billion in providing bursaries and sponsorships.

"Investing in education is necessary to the county’s long term agenda of achieving equitable development, poverty reduction and shared prosperity," he said, adding that an educated population plays a significant role in accelerating development due to added skills and knowledge, which aid in the sustainable utilisation of resources.

Mr Mvurya encouraged those who have graduated to convert professional skills gained to practice by placing themselves in the job market and take advantage of opportunities in self-employment.

Deputy governor Fatuma Achani said the new education statistics highlight a major shift, which could redefine gender dynamics in employment and education.

Male-dominated society

"We have been pushing to close a gender gap that had seen a large number of girls and women miss out on opportunities including in education and jobs, in a heavily male-dominated society," she said.

Ms Achani said in their tenure they have devoted themselves to ensure the county changes for the better in education matters; this would in turn improve other sectors such as health, agriculture, among others, leading to an improved county economy and that of the country at large.

She added that the focus is not only targeted to students, but all Kwale residents willing to quench their education thirst and support their communities and improve the lives of those living around them.



