Girl power show in Suluhu’s first visit to Nairobi

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Samia Suluhu’s women-dominated entourage caught the eye in the Tanzanian leader’s first official visit to Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.