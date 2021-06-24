Generation Equality Forum a chance to cement gender equality

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a virtual launch of the Kenyan chapter of Generation Equality Forum at State House, Nairobi, in May.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Maria Fernanda Espinosa

Former President of the UN General Assembly

Women Leaders for Change and Inclusion

What you need to know:

  • In the 26 years since the Beijing meeting, the world has made great strides, in, for example shifts in laws, policies and social norms that have meant there are more girls in school today than ever before.
  • However, momentum has stalled. Public rhetoric has gone unmatched by action, financing or implementation. Progress has been slow, uneven and fragile.

In September 1995, the world gathered in Beijing for the largest-ever meeting on gender equality, the United Nations’ Fourth World Conference on Women.

