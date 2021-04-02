Gender topics trigger highest online violence

'Online Violence against Women during Covid-19’ survey shows that  Facebook was the most used platform in perpetrating the crime followed by Twitter.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

  • Topics on gender triggered the highest levels of online violence against women at 35 per cent ranking.
  • The survey established a rise in online violence against women owing to increased interactions in the virtual space during the Covid-19 period.
  • Facebook was the most used platform in perpetrating the crime at 43 per cent.

Conversations about gender triggered the highest levels of online violence against women in the past year of Covid-19 in Kenya.

