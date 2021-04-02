Gender topics trigger highest online violence

Conversations about gender triggered the highest levels of online violence against women in the past year of Covid-19 in Kenya.

This is according to ‘Online Violence against Women during Covid-19’ survey by Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik), released in a virtual meeting, Tuesday.

Topics on gender led with a 35 per cent ranking, in setting off abuse of women in the digital platforms.

Politics was second at 23 per cent, followed by human rights (18 per cent), investigative journalism (17 per cent) and disinformation (seven per cent).

The survey established a rise in online violence against women owing to increased interactions in the virtual space during the Covid-19 period.

Often, the women found themselves on the bullies’ radar for the things they said, posted or did, as part of their professional duty.

Facebook was the most used platform in perpetrating the crime at 43 per cent, followed by Twitter at 27 per cent. The ‘Others’ include WhatsApp constituting 17 per cent, ranking third and Instagram at 13 per cent took fourth place.

Body shaming

Research Consultant Mr Abraham Kisang, said women are commonly abused using derogatory language, body shaming, intimidations, sexual connotations and manipulating their digital footprint.

“You will find someone posting something about a woman and when she tries to question the motive, the person tells her ‘we will finish that matter in your bedroom,’” he explained.

He exemplified the unfortunate cyber bullying of Ms Purity Mwambia, an investigative journalist who revealed flouting of Covid-19 regulations, where some travellers bribed their way through the roadblocks while others used alternative routes and taxi motorcycles to avoid arrest.

Amwik board chairperson Dr Dorothy Njoroge said online violence leaves targeted women with a trail of harm, including destabilising their mental health and suppressing their freedom of expression.

“Online violence leads to many women wanting to stay in the background, which is not where we want to go…so, we really need to be committed to address this challenge,” she said.

Safe digital spaces

African Women’s Development and Communication Network (Femnet) Head of Communication Ms Rachel Kagoiya said it's time to demand for deliberate measures from the social media companies to end online violence against women.

“Let’s demand for accountability from social media companies that they start to make these digital spaces safe for women…it is not something that cannot be done. It just needs commitment and willingness to be done,” she said.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com
















