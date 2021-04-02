Gender expert urges countries to invest in sex-disaggregated data

From left: Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chair Mucai Kunyiha, Flora Mutahi of Women in Manufacturing (WIM) and KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga during the launch of the WIM report last year. The report is to pivot KAM’s advocacy drive of the WIM Program in Kenya, by providing concrete data on the necessary areas to improve. Gender experts now say countries keen on attaining SDGs must increase availability of sex disaggregated data.

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Across Africa, civil society is beefing up data to aid in accelerating of achievement of the SDGs.
  • In Kenya,  Groots Kenya has developed a gender data dashboard with visualised information on women’s status in relation to 17 SDGs.

A global gender and development expert has called on countries to invest in sex-disaggregated data as it is key to holistic achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

