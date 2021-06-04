Gender equality push receives major boost

The push for gender equality in the country has received a boost after the government made numerous commitments under the global Generation Equality Forum (GEF) Gender-based Violence (GBV) Action Coalition to enhance it.

Speaking during the launch of (GEF) Kenya Chapter last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the government would establish GBV recovery centres and shelters in the 47 counties and scale up the National Police Service integrated to GBV (Policare).

The president also committed to develop a GBV management and information system by 2022 and introduce its modules in the 2022 Kenya Demographic Survey.

He said the government would invest US$ 1 million (Ksh100 million) annually to GBV research and innovation, and strengthen collaboration with non-State actors including girl-led women rights.

The government also committed to activate GBV prevention responses in crisis situations including the Covid-19 pandemic, humanitarian contexts and electoral-related cases.

Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said her ministry will coordinate with inter-agencies and other partners in the GEF to ensure that beyond this launch, Kenya’s commitments are realised at the national and county levels.

These commitments will enhance gender equality push in the country.

Generation Equality is an international platform that seeks to accelerate the implementation of the gender equality commitments in the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action of 1995, to achieve transformative change.

GEF is convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and France. As part of the GEF process, Kenya is co-leading GBV Action Coalition, one of the GEF’s six Action Coalitions (ACs).

The other ACs include economic justice and rights, bodily autonomy and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), feminist action for climate justice, technology and innovation for gender equality, and feminist movements and leadership.

