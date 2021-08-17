Gender department reviewing empowerment policy

Ministry of Public Service and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh. Last March during the launch of a survey of the top 100 brands loved by women in Kenya, she said the findings would inform design of women empowerment initiatives.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The review as part of the ongoing activities to enable women build their economic resilience beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Covid-19 has worsened inclusion of women in the labour market as economic dynamics have abruptly shifted to the disadvantage of women.

The State Department for Gender is reviewing its economic empowerment policy to integrate the emerging needs of women amid a ruffled economic environment shrinking opportunities for women than men.

