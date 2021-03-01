Gender commission roots for boy child empowerment

CS Gender and Youth affairs Prof Margaret Kobia (centre) with Tharaka Nithi County Education, Gender and Youth Executive Sheila Kiganka (left) and nominated MCA Ms Millicent Mugana during a meeting in Chuka town on January 19, 2021, where they decried the neglect of the boy child in society.


Photo credit: Alex Njeru| Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has embarked on a program to provide dignity kits in a similar initiative targeting girls. 
  • Program supported by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and a first of its kind, will distribute dignity kits to primary and secondary schools in Kenya.

The boy child has something to smile about after the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) embarked on a program to provide dignity kits in a similar initiative targeting girls. 

