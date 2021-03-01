Gender commission roots for boy child empowerment

The boy child has something to smile about after the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) embarked on a program to provide dignity kits in a similar initiative targeting girls.

The program supported by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and a first of its kind, will distribute dignity kits to primary and secondary schools in Kenya. The pilot exercise is being conducted in Kalama Sub-county, Machakos County.

NGEC chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda who participated in the Machakos distribution exercise said the move followed an advisory by the commission to the government and development partners to engender the free sanitary pads program for school girls and ensure boys too, got appropriate dignity kits to enable them continue with their studies uninterrupted.

Personal effects

“We realized that boys also deserve appropriate personal effects for their hygiene and grooming to ensure they are clean, smart and confident to continue with their studies," said Dr Mutinda.

The boys’ dignity kits, issued recently, comprise a set of boxers, bathing soap, sandals, a flashlight, a comb, a vest among other assorted personal effects.

A total of 150 kits comprising 50 for boys and 100 for girls were issued to pupils and students from Iiyuni, Iyanzoni, Muumaandu, Mbembani, Kwa Kavoo, Masaani and Kangonde primary and secondary schools in Kalama and Masinga Sub-counties during the distribution exercise.

A section of gender and human rights activists have protested over the abandonment of the boy child in the country. In January, Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia also raised the red flag over the same.

Speaking in Chuka town, Tharaka Nithi County, Prof Kobia called for inclusivity in the empowerment of both boys and girls.

She said society has given the girl child a lot of focus forgetting the boys, a thing she said needs to be rectified.

The CS said the government is particularly concerned that many boys did not report back to school after the government opened the learning intuitions after the Covid-19 break.

She said her ministry was putting in place interventions and programs at the grassroots and urban centres to find out how and why many boys were not in school, and ensure they go back.

Gender equality agenda

“The government is concerned and keen to ensure the boy child is also in school and remains there. My ministry is keen to ensure there is gender equality for both boys and girls,” said Prof Kobia.

The CS said it is sad that as the government tries to solve problems facing the girl child, another problem of the boy child emerges.

Agnes Salome Awour the founder of Hekima Kaka Society, which addresses the plight of the boy child and men in Kenya recently told nation.africa that there is need of empowering both boys and girls to make the world a better place to live in.

“It is sad to note that boys have largely been excluded in the gender equality agenda. All genders are equal,” said Ms Awour.

Boys and men have largely been lost in alcoholism, drugs, self-pity, lack of direction, terrorist and criminal groups, unemployment, suicide, illiteracy and hopelessness.

Observers fault lack of mentors or people to hold their hands and show them the right direction as some of the reasons why the boy child continues to lose focus.



