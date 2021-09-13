Gender commission fetes 80 gender equality champions

NGEC chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda (pictured) said the winners had made efforts in championing gender equality.

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • National Gender and Equality Commission has awarded 80 individuals, institutions and counties for their contribution in the fight for gender equality in the country.
  • Nation Gender reporter Moraa Obiria, Diana Kamande, Dorcas Parit, Robert Mwangi and Chege Lydia, among others, were also named as first runners-up.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has awarded 80 individuals, institutions and counties for their contribution in the fight for gender equality in the country.

