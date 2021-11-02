Gender commission challenges Egerton University to do research on gender gap

The National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Joyce Mwikali Mutinda has challenged Egerton University to conduct research that could help close the national gender gap.

Dr Mutinda said the Njoro-based campus has a great opportunity to help the country address the national gender gap since it has a vibrant Institute of Women, Gender and Development Studies.

“Egerton University should conduct research on gender issues and provide solutions on how gender equality can be attained in Kenya,” said Dr Mutinda.

“I challenge the director of the gender institute Prof Rose Odhiambo to start collecting the data and document the research findings to be used in addressing the gender disparity in Kenya,” she said.

She added: “We need to look at the national gender gap. Kenya was ranked 95 globally out of 156 countries. The rankings are indicative of the yawning gender gap in our country.”

Namibia was first in Africa at position six globally, Rwanda at position seven, South Africa 18, Burundi 26 , Zimbabwe, Zambia, Madagascar, Uganda, Cape Verde, Botswana, Tanzania, Lesotho, Cameroon and Ethiopia followed in that order.

Egerton University students march to mark the institution’s 20th Gender Awareness Day at the Njoro Campus on October 18, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi| Nation Media Group

Speaking during the recent Gender Awareness Day to mark its 20th anniversary whose theme was, ‘Women in leadership, achieving an equal future in Covid-19 world’, Dr Mutinda commended the institution for being in the frontline in advocating for gender equality through outreach programmes.

“In the last two decades, Egerton University has been advocating for gender equality through outreach programmes and this gender awareness day is one such outreach event,” Dr Mutinda said.

She lauded the institution for ensuring that the communities that it interacts with pursue education to actualise their dreams through its annual gender awareness day.

“National Gender Commission is ready to work with Egerton University Gender Institute, especially in the area of research and public education on gender matters. The commission will explore the possibilities of having similar events in all the public and private universities in this country,” she added.

She observed that the event creates a forum for a consultative engagement with communities, schools, students, the entire university fraternity, partners and other stakeholders to interact around a gender theme.

“We must use this occasion to educate the public on gender issues, mobilise political will, and resources to address local and global problems,” she stated.

Gender awareness day

She noted that Gender Awareness Day was critical in bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race and religion, to drive actions that would create a gender equal world.

Dr Mutinda commended Egerton University for developing a policy on gender-based-violence saying it was in tandem with the commitment of the President Uhuru Kenyatta to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2022 and gender based violence by 2030.

“Although as a commission we have not looked at these policies, we hope the policies are in tandem with our national gender and development policy that was launched in 2021,” she said.

She said that when she took office in 2018, she was shocked that Kenya had no gender and development policy to help eliminate violence, achieve gender equality and empower women and girls.

She, however, said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government had made good progress.

“Out of the 21 Cabinet secretaries, seven are women. This meets the two third principle compliance as per our Constitution on article 27 sub article 8.”

However, the government needs to do more on Chief Administrative Secretaries and bridge the gap.

Dr Mutinda said the National Assembly was giving the commission the biggest headache as there are 346 legislators out of which 270 are men and 76 are women.

At the same time, she said the judiciary is compliant. She said that Kadhi courts were still run by men.

She said the effects of Covid-19 had greatly impacted on girl child education as many were defiled and impregnated and forced into early marriages.