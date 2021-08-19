GBV survivor finds solace in poultry farming

Onyango K'Onyango | Nation Media Group

Lilian Ochola feeding her chickens at her poultry farm in Bonde village, Uyoma Siaya County.


By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • When Covid-19 started ravaging the world, cases of GBV increased across the globe.
  • Ms Ochola became a victim, forcing her to quit her marriage.
  • She opted for poultry farming because it is something she can do from her parents’ home, a place where she says she feels safer, away from her husband.

In the remote village of Bonde, Uyoma in Siaya County, Lilian Ochola is making a fortune in poultry farming.

