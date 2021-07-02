Gates Foundation commits $2.1b to advance gender equality

Co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda French Gates, in Paris on July 1, 2021, where she spoke at the Generation Equality Forum. She said gender equality must be at the centre of the world’s efforts to make progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Photo credit: Ludovic Marin | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $2.1 billion towards advancing gender equality over the next five years.
  • Financing has been a major bottleneck in implementing the Beijing Declaration and the Platform for Action agreed upon during the Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995 in Beijing, China.
  • A total of $1.4 billion will be invested in family planning and women’s health.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $2.1 billion towards advancing gender equality over the next five years, a financial boost fronted amidst a global push for renewed actions to accelerate women and girls’ empowerment.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.