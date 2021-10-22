Garashi women's struggle to raise Sh200 for water

Selina Sirya Maitha, a village elder in Kakuhani village in Magarini at her home on Tuesday, October, 11, 2021. She says their efforts to reach out to local leaders to support their water project has not been successful. 

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Selina Maitha was displaced from her home in 2015, by floods that hit Magarini after heavy rains led to the River Galana breaking its banks.
  • The village elder is among the women in Garashi Ward who now face severe drought and the tough economic challenges in Magarini Sub-county.
  • They have not had water for decades, forcing her to bring the men and women together to start an initiative where each of them contributed Sh200 to connect water.
  • They need five pipes but have only managed three.

We meet Selina Maitha seated outside her mud house in the remote area of Kakuhani village in Kilifi County. She was displaced from her home in 2015, by floods that hit Magarini after heavy rains led to the River Galana breaking its banks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.