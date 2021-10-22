Garashi women's struggle to raise Sh200 for water

We meet Selina Maitha seated outside her mud house in the remote area of Kakuhani village in Kilifi County. She was displaced from her home in 2015, by floods that hit Magarini after heavy rains led to the River Galana breaking its banks.

Thousands of families including Ms Maitha, moved from the Mikuluni area and forced to settle on the highlands.

The village elder is among the women in Garashi Ward who now face severe drought and the tough economic challenges in Magarini Sub-county.

She says they have not had water for decades, forcing her to bring the men and women together to start an initiative where each of them contributed Sh200 to connect water. The money was to be used for purchasing water pipes that would connect to a borehole drilled by an Islamic organisation.

“We have no water. The furthest person in our village walks for more than 15 kilometres and the nearest person walks five kilometres to the water point to buy water,” she says.

The organisation had connected pipes from the borehole up to the Garashi trading centre for the villagers. It is from here that Mikuluni villagers plan to connect their water from.

Economic challenges

“We have been contributing money, though with difficulties, and managed to buy three pipes. We were to continue contributing the money to buy two more pipes but got stuck due to the economic challenges we face,” says Ms Maitha.

Interestingly, there is an existing water pipeline from Baricho, under the county government, that stalled.

“We found out that there was a pipeline, but there was no water. Every time we inquired from our leaders and existing NGOs, they only promised that we would get water one day. It is now more than three years, and we are still suffering,” she says.

She notes that the residents could not raise money for the water project and feed their families at the same time, especially now when drought is ravaging the region. They are even unable to pay a plumber to connect the three pipes they already have.

“Things are tough. We do not have food and water. We cannot even acquire the two extra pipes because you cannot demand money from a woman who cannot even afford a meal for her children,” says Ms Maitha.

She observes that only a handful of families with a little money, afford boda boda or donkeys to fetch their water.

“The fear of every woman in Kakuhani village is when she does not have Sh150 to buy water and she has to trek for more than 15 kilometres in the hot sun, in an empty stomach, to fetch free water from the boreholes,” she adds.

Sadaka Ngowa says she got married in the region 38 years ago and even then, there was no water. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

Residents here depend on charcoal and firewood production for a livelihood. But the high production of charcoal and firewood has depleted trees, while the existing shrubs are dying because of drought.

The woman leader says the charcoal business has also declined due to poverty, and it takes weeks for them to sell a sack of charcoal.

She says that before the floods displaced them, they got water for domestic use and irrigation from River Galana.

“Some of us had even drilled boreholes in our homes,” she adds.

Most women, she observes, operated small businesses to sustain themselves.

“Our lives were smooth until the floods displaced us. We currently cannot even raise school fees for our children, and they are sent home all the time,” Ms Maitha says.

Women and children from Kakuhani village wake up at 5am to start their journey to the water points.

“Children carry huge jerricans beyond their age, because they need to fetch water before they go to school,” she adds.

Water project

Ms Maitha says their efforts to reach out to local leaders for support on the water project, has not been successful. She is, however, quick to note that the stalled project was not included in this year’s financial budget.

“Our leaders told us they will only focus on government water projects from Baricho, and that we should find our means to connect water from the borehole donated by the Islamic organization.

“The budget is already approved, but we did not hear anything about water being brought to Kakuhani, which means we will continue suffering for years,” says Ms Maitha.

A women’s group she chairs Amkeni Self-help Group, started a chicken project but lost more than 1,000 of them because there was no water.

“It was a challenge to rear the chicken without water, and they started dying.”

She calls on the government and well-wishers to help them access to water.

“We would like to grow ourselves and prosper like women in other areas, but we are pulled back by lack of water,” she laments.

Sadaka Ngowa got married in this region 38 years ago when she was only 12 years old. Even then, there was no water.

Piped water

“I got married and found there was no water. To date, people are still fetching water from far as far as Kwa Mrabu and Garashi.

Ms Ngowa says that despite the existence of many water projects initiated by the county government and NGOs in the area, Kakuhani village has never had piped water.

"The community participated in digging the two pipelines, but we have had no water in our village," observes Ms Ngowa.

She says it costs Sh300 to get six jerricans of water ferried by a donkey and Sh150 on a boda boda for five jerricans.

“Water is our only saviour. We are underdeveloped because we do not have water, and we spend a lot of time in search of it," she says.

Zimba Charo from Kakuhani village in Magarini, Kilifi County, says men here are not happy when their wives go out at 5am to fetch water. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

Though their husbands are unable to support the women because they have no jobs, the men are uncomfortable with the long treks the women make to the water points.

Zinga Charo says men are uncomfortable when their women leave the house early in the morning to go fetch water.

"Leaders are supposed to ensure the community accesses reliable water, but what we have witnessed in Kakuhani is different from other parts of the country," he says.



























