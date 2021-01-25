Fund to establish special loans for widows

Widows will soon be able to access tailored financing from the Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) as the government seeks to address the unique challenges they face.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said her ministry was working on a product that will ensure widows are neglected.

According to Inua Mama Mjane Foundation, a widows’ lobby in Meru, majority of women face discrimination and a series of injustices after losing their husbands, leading to loss of property that leaves many poor.

“Women Enterprise Fund is marking the 12th year since it was established and the board has seen the need to come up with a new product to mark this milestone. A substantial amount of Women Enterprise Fund will be channelled to widows to enable them rise from financial troubles,” Prof Kobia said.

Third gender

Inua Mama Mjane director Cynthia Kananu, said widows need special attention from the government due to extensive abuse of their rights.

“A widow is not just a woman or single mother. We are a third gender that needs special attention from the government through policy development and resource allocation,” Ms Kananu said.

Speaking in Meru when she distributed cheques worth more than Sh39 million to women groups, Prof Kobia said the fund has so far disbursed more than Sh5 billion in the last 12 years.

The CS said WEF is also working with Saccos and the Maendeleo ya Wanawake to ensure more money reaches women in the grassroots.

She said WEF and Maendeleo ya Wanawake are partnering in providing water tanks to women, in an initiative aimed at improving access to clean water, hygiene and nutrition.

It is estimated that there are more than eight million widows in Kenya, with the majority disadvantaged by patriarchy.

