Fund campaigns for women with disabilities, parties urged

Disability rights advocates have called on political parties to finance campaign activities for women with disabilities in the 2022 General Election.

Director Women Challenged to Challenge Jane Kihungi, said inadequate resources frustrate women with disabilities’ quest for elective seats. As such, political parties ought to plug in and enable them to successfully compete.

“Women with disabilities have the right not just to vote, but to also be elected,” she said during an October 15, Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya webinar on Increasing Public Participation for Inclusive Elections in 2022 and Beyond.

She said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should ensure next year’s election is compliant and inclusive, considering that in 2017, some 17 counties did not nominate any person with disabilities into the county assemblies.

“I hope to see a situation where persons with disabilities will call on IEBC to nullify elections if we do not have enough representation of persons with disabilities,” she noted.

Polling stations

She further urged IEBC to establish disability friendly polling stations including provision of Braille election materials. This would enable those with disabilities to vote freely and independently, she said.

In Kenya, according to the 2019 Census, of the 900,000 Kenyans with some form of disability, 2.5 per cent are women.

Further, based on data from United Disabled Persons of Kenya, out of the 350 Members of Parliament, only five are living with a form of disability - three females and two males.

While in the Senate two, a man and a woman, were nominated to represent persons with disabilities. In the county assemblies, only 24 females and 18 males were nominated in 2017, a drop in representation from 30 females and 32 males in 2013.

Elections Observation Group, Senior Programs Manager, Marcus Ageng’a, however, noted that the fact that IEBC is underfunded disables its ability to meet its election preparation targets.

Recently, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati told media stakeholders in a Mombasa forum that the commission requires Sh40.9 billion to prepare and run the 2022 election yet Treasury has allocated it Sh26.3 billion.

Further, the commission requested for Sh4 billion for voter registration but received only Sh1.2 billion

Mr Ageng’a said since the commission relies on public buildings for the voter and polling exercises, it is incumbent of the relevant institutions to ensure they are disability friendly.

On voter registration, he said interactive digital tools such as Twitter, Facebook and blogs should be used to encourage youth to partake in the electoral processes.







