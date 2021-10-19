Fund campaigns for women with disabilities, parties urged

Women living with disabilities during a workshop in Isiolo town on July 1, 2021. They were challenged to go for elective posts for better representation and inclusion.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Disability rights advocates have called on political parties to finance campaign activities for women with disabilities in the 2022 General Election.
  • Data from United Disabled Persons of Kenya, out of the 350 Members of Parliament, only five are living with a form of disability - three females and two males.

