From the US to Isiolo North; Mama Amani’s eyes set on Parliament

Lucy Mworia, Isiolo North parliamentary aspirant. She lost in two past elections, in 2013 and 2017.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lucy Mworia is confident of clinching the Isiolo North parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.
  • Her immense contribution in ensuring peaceful coexistence among locals through advocacy, has earned her the name ‘Mama Amani’.
  • Despite losing twice in past elections, Ms Mworia is not giving up.

Go-getter, peace advocate, education and inclusion aptly describe Lucy Mworia, a politician who is confident of clinching the Isiolo North parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

