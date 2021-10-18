From the classroom to the farm

Regina Wanjiku Nderitu at her farm in Langalanga, Gilgil, Nakuru County. She ditched her teaching job to become a fulltime farmer.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • Reginah Wanjiku Nderitu a farmer in Langalanga area in Gilgil Sub-county, in Nakuru County, ditched her job as a primary school teacher to concentrate focus on farming.
  • Initially a small-scale farmer, planting maize and beans on her two acres of land, which was just for family use, she decided to commercialise her new venture by purchasing another three acres.

After resigning from her teaching job in 2018, having taught for more than 30 years, she decided to start large scale farming.

