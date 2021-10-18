From the classroom to the farm

After resigning from her teaching job in 2018, having taught for more than 30 years, she decided to start large scale farming.

Reginah Wanjiku Nderitu a farmer in Langalanga area in Gilgil Sub-county, in Nakuru County, ditched her job as a primary school teacher to concentrate focus on farming.

Ms Nderitu was initially a small-scale farmer, planting maize and beans on her two acres of land, which was just for family use. She then decided to commercialise her new venture by purchasing another three acres.

She divided the farm into sections and planted cauliflower, broccoli, lentils, coriander, beetroots and onions, vegetables she said were not common in the market.

“Initially, I was a small-scale farmer, but after leaving employment, I decided to concentrate on farming as a full time job, I did my research and started planting vegetables, which were not common,” says the 54-year-old.

Ms Nderitu used to supply her fresh produce to supermarkets within Gilgil town and in Nakuru town, while other clients purchased directly from the farm.

New venture

She made a profit of more than Sh50,000, which motivated her to continue with her new venture. The former teacher employed two people; one to manage the farm while the other did the farm work.

In December 2019, she switched to planting herbs after her son came up with the idea. She did some research and opted to start with mint – although the price of propagating was high. Fortunately, another farmer offered to do it at a fair price.

She planted mint on one acre of the land, and onions, broccoli and cauliflower on the remaining two acres. The mint took only three months to be ready.

Her first external market was ruined after Covid-19 onset in the country in March last year, forcing her to harvest, dry and store them well until she found a local market where she could sell them.

Ms Nderitu shows some of the herbs she plants at her farm. She is among the rural women who have made a milestone in cultivation. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“The first six months was a struggle, there was no market as those who had promised to take them declined citing lack of market. Luckily, reliable brokers started coming for them and that is how the market opened. I never lost hope. I knew all would be well in future,” says Ms Nderitu.

Currently, she produces two tonnes of mint, which translates to 2,000 kilograms after every cutting in every three months, selling at Sh170 to Sh350 per kilogram depending on the season in the market.

Early this year, she started planting rosemary. She initially harvested 20 kilograms, which has gradually grown to 100 kilograms selling at Sh200 per kilogram.

Last month, she also started planting basil, a herb, in a greenhouse within her farm.

The venture has enabled Ms Nderitu who became a widow in 2015, to purchase properties and pay school fees for her four children.

She has also opened an agrovet in Gilgil and Nakuru towns, selling pesticides and farm produce.

“In future, I want to plant ten different types of herbs in my farm. I hope to start exporting my produce on my own without involving middle men. I also want to drill my own water and start a demonstration farm to help other farmers,” she says.

“Women should come out of their comfort zone. There are areas which have not been exploited. It always pains me to see women running to look for employment in Arab countries. Just start small and you will gradually grow,” adds Ms Nderitu.