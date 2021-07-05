For Balagha women, the nearest hospital is 15km away

Women from Balagha hold a meeting under a tree after a day in the farms. They are troubled over the tough times they are facing to access medical services.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There are no health facilities in Balagha, forcing residents to seek the services at Sosoni dispensary more than 25 kilometres away or Baolola Health Centre, more than 35 kilometres away.
  • Expectant mothers are forced to rely on midwives who are sometimes unavailable during emergencies.

Women from Balagha in Magarini Sub-county are troubled over the tough times they are going through in search of medical services.

