For a majority in Kenya, having a period is a luxury

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha (left) with M-PESA Foundation Executive Director Les Baille during the handover of sanitary towels to 180,000 needy girls across the country last January.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Currently, a packet with seven to 10 pads goes for an average price of Sh80, equivalent to half standard poverty line of $1.90 (Ksh200) per day.
  • In remote areas where the reusable pads could be useful, there is no access to water to clean them. So how are the women and girls going to use them?

Ms Mary Akinyi, 44, is a shoe shiner in Nairobi’s central business district, earning an average income of Sh300 daily.

