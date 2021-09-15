Breaking News: Rio Olympics scandal: Former Sports CS Hassan Wario, Soi found guilty

Focus on FGM war to beat presidential 2022 deadline

President Kenyatta speaks at the opening ceremony of the Nairobi Summit on ICPD+25 at KICC, Nairobi, in 2019. A week earlier, he had pledged to end FGM in Kenya by the end of 2022.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • During the historic ICPD+25 summit in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta made a passionate and memorable speech on empowerment, health, rights and the place of women generally on gender equality.
  • He restated a personal pledge to lead the effort to bring to an end FGM, which he described as one of the most serious violations of the human rights of women and girls.
  • Sadly, the ‘cut’ thrives along the common borders with unscrupulous individuals using that commonality to cross over and subject girls to their abuse undetected.

Mention of 2022 immediately leads Kenyans to the forthcoming general election, the anxiety about it notwithstanding. But there is a more critical event than the polls.

