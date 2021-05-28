Flora Mutahi becomes first woman to head Kepsa board

Melvins Tea founder and CEO Flora Mutahi who has been appointed Kepsa's first female board chairperson.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Flora Mutahi became the first woman to hold the position in the association (KAM) that had been in existence for 57 years.
  • Ms Mutahi is the founder of Melvin Marsh International, a food processing company dealing in flavoured teas, salt and brown rice that has been in existence for 26 years.

Ms Flora Mutahi has beat the odds for the second time to become the first female board chairperson of a key private sector body in Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.