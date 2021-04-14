FKE boss troubled by 'silent discrimination'

Federation of Kenya Employers CEO Jacqueline Mugo during the interview at her office in Nairobi on March 17, 2021.


Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Ms Jaqueline Mugo sits at the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) as the Executive Director.
  • Sexual harassment is what she refers to silent discrimination and whose ending is even complicated by the fact that there lacks safe spaces to nip the problem.
  • Nevertheless, she is walking the journey of finding innovative ways of putting a stop to the problem.


Ms Jaqueline Mugo is troubled.

